Nuclear capable ”Prithvi-II” missile  test fired from ITR

BALASORE: The nuclear-capable medium range surface to surface missiles ”Prithvi-II” was successfully test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur on sea, on the Odisha Coast today.

ITR sources said Prithvi Missiles equipped with state-of-the-art guidance system, was test fired from the launch complex III of the ITR at about 07:48 PM.

All the radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations along the coast have monitored all the trajectory parameters of the vehicle throughout the mission. The 350 km range missile, designed for quick maneuverability and war-time efficiency, soared into sky fulfilling all the mission objectives. (AGENCIES)