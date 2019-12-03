15% rise in spam calls in India, ranks 5th among most-affected countries: Truecaller

NEW DELHI: Indian mobile users saw a 15 per cent increase in spam calls received every month in 2019 even as India’s position improved among countries that are most-affected by pesky calls, according to a report by Truecaller.

Last year, Indians were the second-most affected by spam calls – only behind Brazil.

However, in 2019, India dropped to the fifth position in terms of number of spam calls received by users per month while Brazil continued to stay on the top (45.6), the report said.

“… Spam calls received by users in India has continued to increase to 25.6 calls per user a month, which is a 15 per cent upsurge from the previous year,” it added.

Peru (30.9), Indonesia (27.9) and Mexico (25.7) ranked ahead of India, while South Africa, Chile, the US, Russia and Columbia made up the top 10 countries most affected by spam calls in 2019.

India ranked at the 8th position in terms of spam SMS with users receiving an average of 61 such messages every month. The top three markets that are affected by this form of spam were Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya.

About 10 per cent of the spam calls in India came from financial service providers, a category that was not listed last year, the report pointed out. (AGENCIES)