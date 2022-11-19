Jinnah Came To Meet My Father, But We Denied Joining Hands With Him: NC President Farooq Abdullah

JAMMU, Nov 19: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that Jinnah had come to meet his father Sheikh Abdullah but the latter denied joining hands with him. He said that he was glad that his party never joined hands with Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “We never joined hands with Pakistan. Jinnah had come to meet with my father, but we denied to join hands with him. We are glad for it, people in Pakistan are not empowered.”

He also called for elections in Jammu and Kashmir while addressing the public rally. Speaking about the promises made to people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that these promises cannot be fulfilled by a Governor and that elections are important.

“We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and our children are all unemployed. This cannot be done by a Governor, you cannot hold him accountable. Elections are important,” says Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah also talked about religion in his speech and advised people to not fall prey to the ‘Hindus are in danger’ remark of political parties during the elections. He said, “No religion is bad, its humans who are corrupted, not a religion…They will use ‘Hindu Khatre Mai Hain’ a lot during the elections, but I request you to not fall prey to it.”