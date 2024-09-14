JIAR hospital holds camp

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 14: A two-day awareness camp was organized by the Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research (JIAR) at its urban wing in Janipur. During the camp, a total of 65 patients were examined, and many underwent Ayurvedic procedures including Katibasti, Jaanubastu, Greevabasti, Leech Therapy, and Raktmokshan.

Patients with various conditions such as varicose veins, osteoarthritis, frozen shoulder, diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, sciatica, and lumbago received treatment and benefitted from the procedures offered.

The consultants on duty during the camp were Dr. Poonam Gupta, Dr. Sneha Gutkar, Dr. Ammana Sharma, Dr. Jugal Kishore, and Dr. Shilpa. Such camps play a crucial role in ensuring that people receive timely healthcare before their conditions become more serious.