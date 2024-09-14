Illicit liquor, oil seized

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 14: Police here today seized huge quantity of illicit liquor along with some cans of illegal oil from Saiklu area of Mandi.

On specific input, J&K Police under the supervision of Dy.SP Headquarters, Pankaj Sudan and Dy.SP Ops, Choudhary Ajaz along with SHO Mandi, Ajaz Haider searched the shop and house of one Gagandeep Singh, son of Amrit Singh and found 214 small and big bottles of illicit liquor along with three cans of oil (believed to be diesel or kerosene) and wire after which all the items were seized.

A senior Police officer said that they received an input from reliable sources after which a team went to the spot, searched shop and house of Singh during which recovery was made.

A case under relevant sections has been registered in this regard at Police Station Mandi and investigation started.