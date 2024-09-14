A Tribute to Krishna Ghati battle Heroes

Brij Raj Singh

Amidst the turmoil of partition, when Pakistan’s regular armed forces launched an attack on the Jammu and Kashmir state 1947-48, the state forces, despite being less in number and under-equipped, displayed remarkable courage stands as a testament to the valour and sacrifice of Jammu and Kashmir state forces who faced overwhelming odds to defend their territory against the Pakistan aggression .This battle ,especially notable for intense combat and heroic acts remains lesser known but is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the unsung heroes. Their contribution should be remembered and celebrated with other well known heroes and acknowledge their significant role and contribution in liberation of the areas captured by the enemies .Out of many heroic instances during the battle one such heroic stand taken by the 8th Jammu and Kashmir Infantry, now (JAK Rifles) engaged in the North of Poonch to repulse enemy attack is battle of Krishna Ghatti in reference to C.Coy in particular. Pqt commander Lieutenant Kirpal Singh (later Captain), 11-A-Pqt 127777 north of Poonch was attacked by Pakistan regular battalion at about 7.30 PM on the night of 15/16 July. The Pqt commander Lt Kirpal Singh despite of dire conditions and the overwhelming enemy presence led his troops from the front in the most inhospitable harsh weather and terrain exhibiting extraordinary bravery and determination without caring for his life.

At one point the enemy came so close shouting to leave and vacate the area but this officer reciprocated in the same tone by continuously motivating and boosting the morale of his men moving from person to person and sustaining the morale of his troops despite of dire circumstances. He remained engaged in intense combat and endured an exhausting 18hrs fight without sufficient food or water. The officer was out of wireless set touch with Brigade and left with little ammunition but the officer was giving the hopes of rapid supply of ammunition to keep the spirit of fight.

On the following morning the battle again continued in full swing and at about 5.15pm, enemy approached very close to the Pqt again for final assault. .Witnessing the imminent threat , Lt Kirpal Singh pushed out a section under Sub-Krishan Singh assisted by L/Nk Rattan Singh, Sep Bua Ditta Singh, Sep Moti Singh ,Sep Gain Singh to stop the enemies advance in half way .In the face of continuous heavy fires Sub Krishan Singh and his section’s unwavering determination and bravery gave a befitting reply to the enemy aggression and the final assault was repulsed forcing enemy to run away leaving behind large ammunition, guns and dead bodies. Battle lasted for about 27hrs but Sub-Krishan Singh lost his life and Sep Bua Ditta Singh who was fatally wounded later succumbed to his wounds. These two brave souls were honored posthumously for their valour and sacrifice.

The brave souls including their C-coy commander’s leadership in the face of enemy’s advance dangerously close and a profound commitment to his duty deserve to be remembered and celebrated. We honour not just their individual acts of heroism but also the collective spirit of the Jammu and Kashmir State forces who stood resolute in the face of adversity.

Their story though less known, exemplifies the selfless service and unwavering determination of those who defended their homeland against overwhelming odds. Their courage and sacrifice remain a proud chapter in the annals of military history and deserve respect and recognition. As we remember these unsung heroes, it is crucial to keep their legacy remain alive and acknowledged. Pay tribute and salute the brave hearts for unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the nation.