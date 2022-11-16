Jhiri Mela concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Annual Jhiri Mela which commenced on November 7, concluded today with performance of Vedic rituals and chanting of mantras by group of Pujaris of Baba Jitto shrine at the site.

This year’s Mela which could not be organized during last two years due to covid pandemic, attracted huge number of pilgrims/ devotees from within and outside the J&K UT especially, Northern Indian states. Due to extra-ordinary arrangements and efforts of District Administration Jammu, this year’s Mela proved a grand success.

More than 15 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the shrine of Baba Jitto and had bath in the Sarovar/Bawa Ka Talab during the period of ten days which happened first time in the history of Jhiri Mela.

It is worthwhile to mention that not even a single incident of violence / theft or any other anti-social act was reported from any corner during the conduct of this Mela which speaks volumes about the arrangements / attention given by the Mela authorities in organising this mega event.

The security forces and civil defence volunteers / QRTs/surveillance teams/flying squads deployed by the Mela authorities to deal with any emergency at any point of time were performing their duties round the clock to respond to any urgency at any point of time.

Providing sanitation facilities and maintaining cleanliness in about 600 Kanals of Mela venue was another big challenge which was handled meticulously with planning and dedication of the sanitation workers/supervisors.

Unlike previous Melas at Jhiri, organization of laser show on the story of Bawa Jitto, Bua Koudi and Mata Vaishno Devi, depiction of activities under “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on big LED panels, providing massive awareness about employment generation schemes , organizing local folk activities by top Dogri artists, Nukkad nataks on socially relevant themes like; Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan, Atm Nirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachaao Beti Padaao, Swachhata Abhiyaan and of course “Bhajan Sandhyaas”, “Gaytri Deep Yagya” and conclusion of Mela with chanting of Vedic Mantras were glaring features of Jhiri Mela.