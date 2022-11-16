DC Samba inspects Fair Price Shop to assess quality of service

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 16: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, New Delhi has undertaken an initiative wherein senior officers of State & Union Governments are visiting around 5000 FPSs across the country with aim to significantly enhance the visibility of FPSs and sensitize the senior officials about the ground level realities of PDS operations, as well as gain a holistic understanding of ONORC, PMGKAY among others.

Accordingly Deputy Commissioner, Samba Anuradha Gupta, today inspected a Fair Price Shop of Darshan Lal at Swankha Morh in Vijaypur Tehsil.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner, Samba checked the available & required infrastructure, quality control measures adopted by the FPS, beneficiaries experience with such FPS, type of service delivery at FPS and transparency as well as grievance redressal mechanism implemented on the ground level.

Moreover, the beneficiaries present and FPS dealers were also asked about the challenges faced by them, besides seeking their suggestions. The beneficiaries stated that they are getting their entitled ration as per rate & scale under various departmental schemes i.e., NFSA, PMGKAY etc.

Mukhter Ahmed, Assistant Director FCS&CA Samba, TSO Vijaypur, concerned Sarpanch and PRI members were also present.

In the end, the observations/ findings of the visit were noted down on prescribed format issued by GoI and the same shall be uploaded on the suggested portal after completing the process of inspections/ visits in continuation.