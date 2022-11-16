BJP delaying restoration of democracy in J&K amid fear of backlash: Dr Nasir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: State media incharge and state spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dr Nawab Nasir today said that BJP is deliberately delaying Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid fear of backlash of its anti people policies and failure of its proxy Government in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here today, Dr Nawab Nasir said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement regarding restoration of statehood in J&K in which he mentioned about restoration of statehood after Assembly elections. This statement of Union Home Minister is disheartening for the people of J&K who were expecting early restoration of statehood, he added.

Dr Nasir said that on one hand BJP assures restoration of statehood at the earliest and on the other hand Union Home Minister has issued a statement for restoration of statehood after polls. He asked BJP Government to restore statehood in J&K before holding assembly elections so that a state of confusion among the masses can come to an end.

He stated that BJP is delaying Assembly elections in J&K as it is well aware of backlash from the people for its anti people policies and pushing J&K in a state of uncertainty and chaos. Dr Nasir said that AAP is all set to turn tables of democracy in J&K and in next Assembly elections people will elect people centric Government of AAP.