Secy H&ME assesses issues of JKMSCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting to assess various issues related to Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supply Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, issues regarding the procurement of essential machinery and equipments affecting functionality of public health institutions were discussed in detail.

The Secretary appreciated the efforts of JKMSCL for expanding the penetration of Drugs Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) portal upto Chief Medical Officer’s level and directed both the Directorates of Health Services to ensure its implementation upto PHC level. He said that implementation of DVDMS portal in all the heath institutions shall ensure supply chain management and proper distribution of drugs, vaccine, machinery and equipments in a transparent manner besides ensuring timeliness.

Bhupinder further directed all intending departments to project complete requirements for drugs, machinery and equipments and other logistics, duty vetted by concerned HOD in their annual demands to JKMSCL in time, so that process of procurement is initiated by JKMSCL. He stressed upon them that all the end users shall ensure that requisition is routed through their respective HoDs and funds for the same are transferred only after the vetting of the requisition by HoD concerned. Further, it was directed that HoD concerned shall reconcile the fund position with JKMSCL on regular basis.

Managing Director JKMSCL was asked to hold review meetings with principals of Govt. Medical Colleges for effective operationalization of DVDMS portal by the end of this month to ensure that all the bottlenecks involved in the procurement process are resolved.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir, Additional Secretary (H&ME), senior officers of JKMSCL and other concerned officials of health department.