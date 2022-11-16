DC Srinagar reviews performance under Jal Jeevan Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Nov 16: In order to review the functionality status of Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in all rural households of the district, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the village-wise progress achieved, with regard to set parameters and indicators under JJM including ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification by Gram Sabhas, Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance and Institutional Arrangements. He also reviewed measures undertaken for water quality testing at HHS and PWS source, besides training imparted to women for FTK testing for a sustained surveillance on quality of water by the community itself.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that all the villages of the district have been saturated with piped tap water connections and certification to this effect has been completed during the recently concluded B2V4 programme. With regard to water quality it was given out that the target of testing household tap water and PWS source using FTKs or Labs is being achieved under set timeline.

The DC directed the officers to adhere strictly to the laid guidelines and maintain the highest level of transparency and accountability in the implementation process. He also exhorted the officers to put in coordinated efforts to achieve the desired results and meet the timelines targeted for completion of tasks at all levels.

Aijaz further asked the concerned officers to work with added zeal and determination in implementation of flagship programme of the Central Government.

Superintending Engineer PHE Hydraulic, Superintending Engineer, Mechanical PHE, Technical Officer, JJM, Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineers Rural Water Supply PHE and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.