Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey launching ‘Office’ podcast

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12: “The Office” alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have announced a podcast about the popular sitcom.

Titled “Office Ladies”, the podcast will be launched on October 16 on Stitcher’s comedy podcasting network, Earwolf, reported Deadline.

Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, are two of the main cast members of the NBC show, which ran from 2005 to 2013. They portrayed receptionist-turned-sales executive Pam Beesly and cat-loving Angela Martin, respectively.

Each week, the two actors will discuss the behind-the-scenes stories about Beesly, Martin, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

“I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes  many of which I haven’t seen since they aired.

“As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about ‘The Office’, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun,” said Fischer.

Kinsey said she is looking forward to talk about her breakout show and also “hang out” with her friend Fischer.

“’The Office’ was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences,” said Kinsey.

“There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s re-watch ‘The Office’ together,” she added. (PTI)