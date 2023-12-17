JeM militant held with arms

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 17: Security forces today arrested a hybrid militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) at Naina Batapora in Pulwama and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

A police spokesman said that the operation was a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

The arrested hybrid militant was identified as Rohail Abdullah son of Mohammed Abdullah Thoker of Nully Poshwari Shopian, who was missing from his home since 8th December 2023.

He said that the security forces recovered one AK 56 rifle, two AK 56 magazines, 60 rounds of AK ammunition, five Chinese grenades, one pistol glock, two pistol magazines and 26 rounds of pistol ammunition, from his possession. “This recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians,” he added.

The spokesman said that police were conducting further investigations into his activities. This is an essential step towards dismantling the network and ensuring the long-term safety of the region.

“Security forces are committed to maintaining peace and security within the region. They encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. The safety of every individual is of utmost importance, and the support of the community is essential in combating terrorism and maintaining a peaceful environment,” the spokesman added.