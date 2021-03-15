JeM Commander’s Killing Relief For Police, Parents: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday described the killing of Wilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajad Afghani in Shopian as big relief for police and parents, saying that the Jash-e-Mohammad militant commander was master mind in recruiting locals into militant ranks.

Afghani, a local resident was among two militants killed in the encounter at Rawalpora Shopian and the operation conducted by joint team of police, army and CRPF lasted for nearly three days before ending this evening.

The top police officer said delay in the conclusion of the gunfight was due to varied reasons.

“We delayed the operation due to some reasons. First (militants) made hostages five civilians.

Second they kept changing houses and third one was that our aim was to stop collateral damage in which we got success,” he said.

Regarding the killing of Afghani, he said: “it is a big relief for the parents and police as he has remained master mind in recruitment of new youths into (militant) ranks,” he added. (Agency)