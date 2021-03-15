ED attaches assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 35 crore of the daughter and son-in-law of former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud.

The central agency said the properties, provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are “in the form of two commercial properties measuring about 10,550 sq ft area each in the Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai.”

The assets valued at Rs 35.48 crore, the agency said in a statement, belong to businessman Raj Shroff and his wife (Priti Shroff).

Agency sources said Priti Shroff is the daughter of Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. (AGENCIES)