JD(U)-RJD alliance should become genuine start to bring together secular forces: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar should not be limited to government formation but become a genuine start to bring together secular and democratic forces in the country.

Her comments came after JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister.

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji & @yadavtejashwi. This shouldn’t be a mere formation of a government but a genuine start to bring secular & democratic forces together. Regional parties have & will always play a crucial role in fighting communal & divisive elements,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday and joined hands with the RJD to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Government in Bihar. (Agencies)