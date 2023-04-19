JD Information attends National Workshop on promotion of AVGC sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Ministry of Information & Broadcasting organised a National Workshop on the promotion of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi wherein representatives from Central Government, various State Governments and Industry representatives participated.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Chairman AVGC Taskforce) and Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship presided over the workshop.

Alongwith draft National AVGC Policy, AVGC Sector Promotion in the Country with Opportunities for India, Making India a Global AVGC hub with a skilled workforce, Model State AVGC Policy, Development of AVGC Infrastructure by States, Talent and Skill Development, Identifying and promoting Local Content by States, Creating World Class Gaming Content in India was discussed.

Joint Director Department of Information, Jammu Atul Gupta and Information Officer Maheer Thakur represented Jammu and Kashmir at the workshop.

The AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector has witnessed unprecedented growth rate in recent times and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming decade. An AVGC Promotion Task Force was constituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with representatives from the Central Government, AVGC industry, academia, and State Governments.

The Task Force had extensive consultations with industry representatives and cross cutting government Ministries and Departments, for devising strategies & interventions required. The Task Force submitted its report wherein steps were suggested to realize the potential in terms of market access and development, skilling and mentorship, education, increasing access to technology, creating financial viability, promoting high-quality content, diversity, equity and inclusion, and other areas.

The Task Force has identified a critical need to implement a holistic policy to support the AVGC-XR sector in realising its true potential and making India a leading global player. Thus, the Task Force also prepared and submitted the Draft of a National Policy for different stakeholders of the sector at National level, along with a Model State Policy, which dealt with issues at the State & local level.