Azad terms anti-encroachment drive in J&K as ‘misadventure’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Apr 19: Former J&K Chief Minister and Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today termed the anti-encroachment drive launched by Lt Governor’s Administration in Jammu and Kashmir as `misadventure’.

Talking to media-persons on the sidelines of a joining function held here today, Azad said over 70 per cent people, who are mostly poor and belong to different communities, whether in Kashmir or Jammu region, are living on either state or Kah Charai lands. Many of them are living in the border areas. It is unfortunate that on the name of `so called’ anti-encroachment drive, these people are being thrown out of their houses and lands.

“Even `pick and choose’ method is being adopted in many cases. And if this method is not followed, then these 70 per cent people would turn homeless. Already the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing crisis after 2019 developments and Covid-19 pandemic. During past six years, three selection lists were cancelled. The youth are not getting jobs. The people are facing the brunt of unemployment, economic crisis and soaring prizes of essential commodities. Under these circumstances snatching their livelihood, lands and dismantling their shops etc is total `mis-adventure’ on the part present Government/ Administration and the officials at the helm of affairs,” Azad asserted. Click here to watch video

Referring to the slums in Delhi and Mumbai, Azad said lands are very costly in these metro cities but lakhs of poor people every year are raising their huts and living in these slums. The government is providing them water and power supply besides other facilities like street lights, roads and lanes, schools etc. Even they have got ration cards from the concerned authorities. By providing these facilities, Govt itself is recognizing their colonies/localities. If these localities are being recognised then what is the purpose to de-recognise these 70 % lands/ houses in Jammu and Kashmir. Many people are living there for the last even 5-6 decades. Now, snatching their lands is most unfair and unjustified step of this Government, Azad regretted.

The DPAP leader further said that lands in a country are always for the people. Many colonies came up on State lands in Srinagar, Jammu and other major towns in the past. The previous Governments including NC, PDP, Cong, others provided these people water, power supply and other facilities. It means Government recognized these habitations. Now, terming these localities as illegal or encroachments is most unfair. A fear is being created among the people by taking such steps which exposes the mindset of this government, he added.

“I will request the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and the Prime Minister Modi not to resort to such steps which are devastating for the poor people in the Jammu and Kashmir. This type of thinking and mindset is very wrong and may be regarded as anti-people move of the Government,” Azad maintained.

Earlier, Azad welcomed J&K National Panthers Party, general secretary Anita Thakur into the party fold. Anita joined DPAP along with her supporters in the party office in presence of DPAP general secretary R S Chib, Provincial president, Jugal Kishore Sharma, senior leader Ashok Sharma ( Ex-MLA) and others.