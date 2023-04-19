GMC Rajouri Principal honoured by DMC Ludhiana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Principal Government Medical College Rajouri Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia was honoured at Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana on the occasion of ‘One Day National Workshop on Molecular Genetics’ with emphasis on sequencing and decoding of Genes.

The conferences was attended by leading Scientists involved in Molecular Genetics and Genes sequencing from all over the country. The latest techniques involving Molecular diagnostics in various infectious and malignant diseases were discussed by eminent scientists.

On the occasion, Principal Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana Dr Sandeep Puri, honoured Dr Bhatia for his contribution in the field of Medical Education and research in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Head Department of Molecular Genetics Dr Navjot Bajwa lauded the role of Dr Bhatia in bringing the latest diagnostic technology in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Conference was attended by Scientists from PGI Chandigarh, AIMS Jodhpur, UCMS New Delhi, Molana Azad Medical College New Delhi, Vice- President Medical Services and Quality Chief of Laboratory Services Metropolis, Led CSD Thermofischer Scientific.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhatia expressed the importance of liquid biopsy for circulating tumors cells in blood which will lead to diagnosis of different cancers about ten months before these are diagnosed by the present prevalent methods.

He emphasized the importance of developing costs effective and cheaper techniques of liquid biopsy for diagnosing and monitoring of different cancers at the earliest possible stage. On the occasion, others who were also present include DGP Punjab, Secretary Dayanand Medical College Trust Ludhiana, Principal DMC and Head Department of Molecular Genetics DMC Ludhiana among others.