2 die as boulder falls on truck

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Apr 19: Kashmir was lashed by incessant rains for the second consecutive day today causing water-logging in certain areas with water level in the rivers and streams increasing while two persons were killed when a boulder fell on a moving truck in Ramban area late this evening.

A Meteorological Department official said that intermittent light to moderate rain was likely to continue at most places of Kashmir. However, he said, a significant decrease in rainfall was expected from this evening.

Between April 20-22, MeT forecast intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places. From April 23-25, he said, the mainly dry weather was expected.

Kashmir was lashed by heavy rains today leading to the waterlogging in certain areas including roads. The higher reaches of Kashmir had fresh snowfall leading to drop in the temperatures.

In the meantime, authorities today said that there is no alarming flood-like situation in the Valley and people need not to panic.

The Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Naresh Kumar, that there is not alarming situation in the Valley as of now.

“The alert level at Sangam is well below the danger mark and same is in Ram Munshi Bagh. There is no alarming flood like situation as of now and people also need not to panic,” he said.

He also said it expected that the weather is likely to improve in the afternoon, so for now there is no need to panic.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the city.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.4°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the tourist resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the skiing resort.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 7.1°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the town.

Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 1.6°C and 3.3°C respectively.

Reports from Jammu said a truck driver and co-driver were killed on the spot when a large boulder fell on a moving truck in Digdol area of Ramsu in Ramban sector late this evening.

Official sources said that trucks loaded with essential commodities were moving towards Kashmir from Jammu side. There was light rain in the area since last evening and the road was slippery but operational. Suddenly a big boulder fell on the truck at around 9 pm and both the driver and co-driver of truck No. JK13D/1730 got trapped in the cabin.

The truck suffered extensive damage. The movement of vehicles came to halt on the busy highway. The rescue team rushed to the spot and both the trapped drivers were removed from the cabin. They had been killed on the spot. Their bodies were removed to Ramban hospital.

The deceaseds were later identified as Maqsood Ahmed (driver), son of Abdul Rehman Lone, resident of Mughalpora, Rajpora in Pulwama and co-driver and Naveed Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, resident of Nikaspora in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Wednesday issued avalanche warning in six districts of the Union territory.

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 3,000 to 3,500 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours, the officials said.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours, they said.

People living in these districts are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, they said.