JCO martyred in firing at Nowshera

Casualties on Pak side too

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was today martyred in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district while the troops across the LoC were reported to have suffered heavy losses in retaliatory action by the Indian Army.

The firing from across the LoC in Kalal area of Nowshera sector was unprovoked and responded strongly by the Indian Army befittingly, sources said, adding exchange of firing and shelling continued for about an hour this morning.

Sources said Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in the ‘unprovoked ceasefire violation’ by the Pakistan army and later attained martyrdom.

“Naib Subedar Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” a Defence spokesman said.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children — a son and a daughter, the spokesman said, adding his mortal remains would be taken to his home town Amritsar in Punjab on Monday morning with fully military honours.

Sources said Pakistani troops started firing soon after the Indian Army noticed suspicious movement and alerted the forward posts to scuttle any infiltration bid by the militants from across the LoC.

Pakistani army usually targets forward posts and villages to provide cover to infiltrators to help them cross over to the Indian side, they said.

The sources said Pakistani troops also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action by the Indian Army.

However, exact number of casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in Indian retaliation couldn’t be ascertained immediately but they could be between three to five as ambulances were seen moving in Pakistani forward posts transporting dead.

A couple of Pakistani posts have also suffered extensive damage in the Indian retaliation.