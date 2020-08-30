Jammu breaches 300-mark first time, 3 more women die

Advisor’s OSD, PA, BJP leaders, leading hotel owner +ve

*7 from wedding party, 4 of City PS positive



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jammu region today breached 300-mark for the first time since Coronavirus pandemic broke out recording 362 cases, the highest in a day, taking Corona tally beyond 8500 while another woman from Christian Colony in Jewel area succumbed to the virus in the Government Medical College (GMC) this morning taking total deaths to 63. Two women died of Corona in Ladakh.

Two prominent BJP leaders-Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organizations) and Vibodh Gupta, general secretary, tested positive for Coronavirus in Srinagar as they were among 12 party leaders who were subjected to Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) before their meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. Both were in the Kashmir valley for the past few days.

“They have been lodged in Srinagar. Meeting of the BJP delegation with the Lieutenant Governor was later cancelled,” BJP sources said, adding the delegation leaders who tested negative were Sofi Yousuf, Ali Mohammad Mir, Altaf Thakur, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Arif Raza, Asif Masoodi, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Vir Saraf and Mudassir Wani.

Prior to this, BJP UT president Ravinder Raina and party MP from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat Jugal Kishore Sharma had tested positive for the virus.

Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD), who is a KAS officer, and PA of one of the Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, seven members who attended a pre-wedding ceremony at Bhandari Mohalla in Kishtwar, four police personnel-two each from SDPO City Satish Kumar’s office and City police station, 16 from BSF Camp Paloura, owner of a leading hotel at Residency Road, employee of prominent chain of showrooms, a staffer of Global Vectra helicopter service from Katra to Sanji Chat, one JK Bank official posted at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and another at Bari Brahamana, a female Councilor, an Intern from GMC Jammu, four more employees of Jaypee Company Kishtwar, two more staffers of Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) Kathua, three members of a family from Rajouri town and many Government officials today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region.

A total of 93 persons today tested positive during RAT in Jammu district including air and rail travelers. Among them were 47 persons who were tested positive in the Government offices. They include seven from PWD office at Panama Chowk, four from Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering office at Bikram Chowk, 10 from Gole Pulli Talab Tillo office of Rural Development Department, eight from Irrigation and Flood Control office and 18 from PHE Bus Stand.

Sources said few outsiders also tested positive in the Government offices who approached the Medical teams for RAT. The RAT drive was supervised by Nodal Officer Jammu Satish Kumar Sharma.

According to sources, some of the offices where employees tested positive are likely to be closed for sanitization tomorrow.

A 47-year-old woman from Prem Nagar Christian Colony in Jewel area of Jammu district succumbed to COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu today, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said. She was admitted to the hospital on August 28 and breathed her last this morning.

Out of 362 total positives in Jammu region, Jammu district alone accounted for 258.

Sources said OSD and PA of one of the Advisors to Governor today tested positive for the virus. The OSD is a KAS officer. Owner of a prominent hotel at Residency Road tested positive for COVID-19 in Rapid Antigen Test. Four police personnel including two Selection Grade Constables and two SPOs reported positive in the City, two of whom were posted in the office of SDPO City Satish Kumar and one each at City police station and Flying Squad of the police station. Offices of SDPO City and City police station were being sanitized and will reopen for public after a day.

A female Intern posted in Medicines Department of the GMC Jammu and another doctor from Bhagwati Nagar were today infected by the virus. Employee of a prominent chain of showrooms, 16 from BSF Camp Paloura, two persons each from Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat, a youth from Rathore Dhok Nagrota and one woman from Jagti Colony Nagrota also tested positive in Jammu district.

Seven persons including Health officials who had attended pre-wedding ceremony of the son of a retired Nurse at Bhandari Mohalla in Kishtwar district have tested positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara said. Four more staff members of Jaypee Company have tested Corona positive. Yesterday, 13 staffers of the Company had reported positive, Tara said, adding all employees of the Company are being tested.

Two family members of already infected doctors from District Hospital Kishtwar have also tested COVID positive.

A female Councilor of Reasi Municipality, a staff member of Global Vectra which operates chopper services between Katra-Sanji Chat, an official of J&K Bank posted at Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan, a PWD official from Ward No. 13, three members of a family from Ward No. 5 and son of a COVID positive person from Ward 5 were among the Corona positive cases of Reasi district.

Rajouri district today reported 12 new Coronavirus cases including three members of one family from Ward No. 10 of the town. Five other locals and rest positives of the district were travelers.

Eighteen persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district. They include nine persons who were subjected to random sampling including two employees of Chenab Textile Mills, two civilians from Govindsar, two from Ward No. 4 Kathua and one each from Janglote, Ward No. 19 Kathua and Dhaloti.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat said eight contacts of Corona patients and one traveler have also tested positive in Kathua district today.

Nine persons have tested positive in Udhampur district.

They were two civilians each from Housing Colony and Court Road, an official of Hydro Power Project Chenani who had returned from Uttar Pradesh, a labourer from Jhansi and two Indian Reserve Police (IRP) personnel.

Of seven persons positive in Samba district, one was a Jammu and Kashmir Bank official posted at Bari Brahamana, a Government teacher, one jawan each from police and BSF, an employee each of Surya Flour Mills and Brick Kiln Vijaypur and a Government official, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

Six persons today tested Corona positive in Poonch district-three each travelers and locals and five in Doda district, one of whom was a health care worker posted in GMC Doda, two from Bhaderwah, one from Thathri and one traveler while Ramban district didn’t report any Corona case today.

As many as 108 Corona patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region, the highest being 51 in Jammu district, 27 Udhampur, 19 Kathua, six Poonch, three Rajouri and two Doda.

With today’s positives, Jammu region’s Corona tally has gone up to 8536 and active cases have reached 2060. As many as 6413 COVID patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals while there were 63 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported two more Corona casualties-one each from Leh and Kargil districts– taking total deaths to 34-13 in Leh and 21 in Kargil.

A 56-year-old woman from Stok in Leh and 63-year-old woman from Shemsha Drass in Kargil district succumbed to the virus today.

Thirty five new cases were today reported from Ladakh including 22 in Leh and 13 in Kargil.

The UT of Ladakh now has 2638 cases—1397 in Leh and 1241 in Kargil and 847 active cases—507 in Leh and 340 in Kargil while 1757 Corona patients have recovered.