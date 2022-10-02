JCMS, ABMSS pay rich tribute to Lala Hans Raj on 156th birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) and Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha (ABMSS), Jammu Kashmir (JK) Zone today paid rich tribute to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, a great social reformer of his time, on his 156th birth anniversary.

In this connection, a function was organized by JCMS in Lala Hans Raj Mahajan Park situated at Sunder Singh Gurdwara Road, Jammu. A vedic havan was performed with chanting of mantras. Later, statue of Lala Ji was garlanded by the prominent personalities of Mahajan and other communities participating in function.

Those who graced the occasion were Kavinder Gupta (former Deputy CM), Chander Mohan Gupta (Mayor JMC), Arun Gupta (president, Chamber of Commerce and Industries), Parshotam Didachi (president, Sanatan Dharm Sabha), Murari Lal (president, Kashyap Rajput Sabha) and Ajay Gandotra (president, Dharamarth Trust).

The Municipal Councilors Dinesh Gupta, Anil Masoom, Banu Mahajan, Sunita Gupta and Ritu Choudhary and many others including Harinder Gupta, Shiv Partap Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan, Yash Pal Gupta, Jugal Mahajan, Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta, Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Yash Pal, Prabhu Shah, Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, Balbir Gupta, C.P. Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Dr Bimal Gupta, Ravi Rohmetra, Atul Gupta, Subash Jandial, Om Parkash Gupta, Satish Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Rajesh Choudhary and Ramesh Gupta participated in the function.

Romesh Chander Gupta (president of the Sabha) pledged to carry forward the path shown by Lala Ji and loaded the work by weeding out the social evils from the society for his participation and work done for the betterment of mankind irrespective of caste, color and creed.

On the occasion, CP Gupta and Ravi Rohmetra presented their poems while a colorful programme of Dogri culture/Mata ki Bhaints by famous artists of Ramnagar, Om Parkash and party were also presented. The programme concluded with vote of thanks presented by Sanjay Mahajan (general secretary).

Meanwhile, entire team of ABMSS JK Zone paid floral tribute to Sher-e-Duggar Lala Hans Raj Mahajan while celebrating his 156th birth anniversary. The programme started with the three time recitation of holy Gayatri Mantra. After lightening of lamp, all the members offered garlands and floral petals on the picture of Lala ji. Later, Suman Gupta and Ram Langar spoke on the matchless contributions of Lala ji to unite and strengthen the Dogra community.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal president of ABMSS JK Zone, Mahesh Gupta informed the gathering about the future planning of approaching the Center and the UT Government to get due recognition to highlight the philosophy and deeds of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan. Rakesh Kumar Mahajan, Er Ravinder Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ranjan Gupta, Suneel Mahajan and CA Krishan Gupta also graced the occasion.