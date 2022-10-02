Ex-DyCM urges BJP Govt to restore Statehood to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Oct 2: Senior leader of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand today urged upon the BJP Government at the Centre to fulfill its promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for returning full statehood to the J&K as soon as possible.

He said that people of J&K feel betrayed by the downgrading of the historic state and deprived of the rights to land and jobs.

Addressing a large public rally of newly formed Democratic Azad Party in Gigrial area of Chhamb- Khour Constituency, which was attended by thousands of people and senior workers, Tara Chand said that Democratic Azad Party would intensify struggle for the restoration of Statehood with protection to jobs and lands for the local people.

The rally was also addressed by senior DAP leaders and former ministers Abdul Majeed Wani, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and Ch Garu Ram. On this occasion, a large number of people took membership of the Democratic Azad Party and expressed confidence in the party under the leadership of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Tara Chand said the political philosophy formed the edifice of the Democratic Azad Party’s agenda encompasses the true empowerment of the people through restoration of Statehood and legal safeguards for their land and jobs. He said that Democratic Azad Party feel duty bound to work for the well being of the people.

He said that rise in the prices of almost all the things, including essential commodities has become a common feature these days. The Government should do something in this direction. He said the increasing prices of daily commodities have become a headache for the citizens of the nation. Sudden and massive rise in prices cause an all round effect on prices of commodities that makes life of common man miserable.

DAP leader said that the causal workers, daily wagers, consolidated employees, need based workers and employees of several departments highlighted their demands through protests seeking fulfillment of the commitments and promises by BJP Government to them while in opposition and after assuming power, they are neglected by the government instead of resolving their issues. He urged the government to consider the long pending demand including regularization of workers of different Departments.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include, Suram Singh, Jagattar Singh, Vijay Chib, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Madan Lal Sharma, Santosh Manhas, Sham Lal Radha, Hansraj Bhagat and others.