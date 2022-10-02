DC Samba launches ‘Swachhata Bank’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 2: First branch of Swachhata Bank, an innovative project of District Administration Samba was launched today at Sanwali Ghagwal Block by Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta in the presence of Chairman Block Development Council, Vijay Tagotra and Member District Development Council, Suresh Kumar.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner said that Swachhata Bank is an initiative of the district administration, Samba aimed at bringing behavioural change among people by providing a Bank where they can open an account and keep depositing recyclable waste products including polythene bags, plastic bottles, wrappers of packets of chips etc.

They shall be paid an amount equivalent to the weight of the waste material deposited by them once it reaches minimum measurable weight. “This will educate people that waste material is also a resource that can fetch them return value if it is disposed of in a scientific manner instead of throwing it on roads, lanes and drains,” she said.

She further said that the bank will function from 10 am to 4.30 pm on all working days. In view of Diwali, any one depositing waste material upto 24th October shall be additionally given earthen Diyas on every deposit. She appealed to the elected representatives and general public of the area to avail the facility and contribute towards making Samba clean. She appreciated the work done by the Rural Development Department for the implementation of the project.

She also divulged that the solid waste management system is being put in place in every Panchayat of the district. “As soon as Gram Sabhas approve the mandatory bylaws framed under provisions of SWM Rules 2016, the system will be implemented in every Panchayat” she added.

The function was attended by SDM Ghagwal, Asstt. Commissioner Development, Tehsildar Ghagwal, BDO Ghagwal, Sarpanch, Panchs of Sangwali Panchayat and a large number of local people.

Many people opened their account with the Swachhata Bank on the spot and were given earthen Diyas and candles made by local artisans, as a special scheme till Diwali. They will be able to withdraw money against deposit once it reaches minimum measurable weight.