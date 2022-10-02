T R Gupta Trust organizes medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: T R Gupta Public Charitable Trust, Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar Extension today organized a one day free medical camp particularly for the poor and needy patients in the Trust building.

The camp was organized under the personal guidance and supervision of Trust chairman, T.R Gupta.

Doctors who provided their services in the camp were Dr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Children Specialist; Dr. R.K Mengi, Eye Specialist; Dr. Ved Prakash Gupta, Physician & Diabetologist; Dr. Govind Sharma, Senior Physician; Dr. S.S Padha, Bones & Joints; Dr. Rajneesh Anand, Orthopedic Specialists; Dr. Tilak Raj Gupta, AYUSH; Dr. Nitika Gupta, ENT; Dr. Aseem Gupta, Physiotherapist and Dr. Rishab Sharma, Skin Specialist.

During the camp patients were provided free tests for haemoglobin and sugar.

Trustees of the Trust who were present on the occasion besides T.R Gupta were M.M Gupta, Session Judge (Retd.); Dr. Ashok Gupta, Naresh Gupta, K.B Jandial, (IAS Retd.); S.K Sharma, (IRS Retd.); K.K Langar, Yash Pal Gupta, Ajay Sabharwal CA Vasu Gupta and Rajendra Motial.