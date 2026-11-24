T R Gupta Trust organizes medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 23: The T R Gupta Public Charitable Trust organised a free multispecialty medical camp at Government Higher Secondary School Terayth, Rajouri.

Doctors from various specialties including Dr Ashok Kumar Gupta, child specialist, Dr Vijay Sagar, Physician Specialist and Dr S S Padha, Orthopaedics attended the camp.

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Besides free medicines diagnostic test and ECG were conducted as prescribed by the doctors.

About 300 patients were examined and treated by the Doctors at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Ashok Kumar Gupta, Trustee and former HoD pediatrics SMGS Hospital of GMC Jammu said, "This is the second camp organised in Terayth on public demand. First Health Camp was organized two years ago. The purpose of this Camp by the trust is to provide specialised treatment to the people in far flung areas."

During the camp, the Trust provided free of cost ration for barat reception of two poor girls who were getting married and their parents did not have enough resources to arrange food for Barat.

Raman Pargal, Pharmacist Ajay Kumar were also present during the camp.