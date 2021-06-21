JCCI seeks relief package, rent waiver for traders

* Pays tributes to those fallen prey to Covid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) today paid rich tributes to the traders as well as people who have lost their precious lives during the pandemic and demanded relief package and rent waiver for the businessmen.

Addressing media persons here today, JCCI president Arun Gupta expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of trader fraternity members and general public during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chamber president expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and the local administration for considering genuine demands of Jammu Chamber for completely unlocking Jammu and restoring normal business activity. He also added that JCCI being the apex body of traders had extended wholehearted support to government of J&K UT in its efforts to contain Corona virus surge on account of prevailing second wave and joined hands with the helmsmen by augmenting relief to the COVID-19 affected by providing free meals, ration to the needy and even arranging oxygen for the needy.

Click here to watch video

Gupta said that the business community of the region is passing through the worst ever time of their entire life due to extreme financial crunch faced on account of continuous lockdowns and prevailing uncertainty.

The Chamber president appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to announce the special relief package for the survival and revival of the business community who has suffered a lot during these pandemic times. He also demanded that the hotels and restaurants should be allowed to function atleast with 50% capacity up to 10 PM and increase the number of guests’ capacity at Banquet hall upto 100.

Gupta also appealed to the government to waive off traders rent in view of decline in business activity due to corona curfew imposed on account of second wave of the lethal coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the entire UT of J&K. He urged the Govt to issue directions to the Jammu Development Authority, JMC , J&K Housing Board, SIDCO and SICOP to take a considerate view and let go off last two month’s rent of shops and other business establishments given on lease to the trader community in various markets and malls in the region during the lockdown period. He further appealed to the government to withdraw all the FIRs registered against traders who were booked for violating the Covid-19 SOPs during the lockdown period.

Senior members Anil Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Rajesh Gupta were also present.