JCCI elections

Recently, there were elections conducted in the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) whereby new office bearers,viz President,General Secretary,Vice President etc were elected. While we congratulate the newly elected team of the JCCI, we wish them success in their efforts to serve the genuine cause of Commerce and Industry in Jammu and ensure problems and difficulties, if any, faced by it were resolved . While due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, all sectors and areas of our daily activities suffered, trade and commerce especially the tourism sector suffered the worst. Though we are gradually but pointedly opening up , it is expected that normal and routine activities of trade and commerce shall see absolute normal sailing .The new team of the JCCI can infuse new vigour, agility and dynamism in the Jammu Chamber and work in the interests of development of industrial culture in Jammu .The new team must keep a proper liaison with all the concerned agencies , in Government and otherwise as also with the public to give new dimensional heights to the fair standards of commerce.