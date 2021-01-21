Pak’s nefarious acts

Frantically trying to keep its agenda of creating disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir alive and to providing oxygen to its sponsored but now fast depleting terror movement and arming the last and residual militants in Kashmir , Pakistan has now resorted to dropping of weapons from its drones. In a swift action , the police arrested two militants who had collected the consignment at Vijaypur in Samba sector and were heading towards Kashmir valley. With this, a sinister plot of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been exposed and the cache of arms , explosives and ammunition picked up from the spot, has further exposed Pakistan after its evil designs in sending to this side armed infiltrators after burrowing tunnels , again in the same Samba sector surfaced only a week or two before . Not only this,Pakistan’s fresh desperate attempt to push its infiltrators into our side giving cover of firing and shelling to them, was thwarted on Monday in Khour sector on the LoC in Akhnoor where 3 infiltrators were killed and our four Army jawan sustained serious bullet injuries. The bodies of the three killed infiltrators not picked up by Pakistan from the LoC site till last reports came in , again shows how it inhumanly exploited those who were motivated to cross over and create disturbances here. The hypocrisy of that country and its continuous hostile ambitions towards India by keeping Jammu and Kashmir in limelight by executing terror activities, can be seen repeatedly with such acts, knowing fully that all those ”winds” which it had been thinking were blowing in its favour in Kashmir have since changed their ”direction” which is manifest in many developments that took place particularly during the last two to three years in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan was destined to draw flaks after flaks from all forums internationally despite sham sentencing to prison terms, a few top terrorists belonging to that country and active on its soil . Obviously , Pakistan cannot mislead the leadership of FATF , the global money laundering and terrorists financing watchdog, where it is for the last many years under surveillance for terror financing , just to come out of its increased monitoring and placement under penal grey list by ”arresting and putting in jail ” some terrorists but actively indulges in all nefarious acts to sustain and arm militants to create violence in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, these acts of Pakistan need to be adequately exposed internationally so that its double standards get increasingly exposed. Using Jammu region, particularly Samba sector for infiltration and picking up and carrying arms and then attempting to reach the destinations in the valley in the instant case, too having surfaced, indicate that despite their ”conventional” routes through mountainous regions being snow laden , Samba sector is used for weapons and infiltration. Both the militants arrested between Batote and Ramban on the National Highway, though a matter of great relief, raises questions as to how they managed to reach this far without being apprehended right from Vijaypur up to a place at between Batote and Ramban . That definitely calls for extra vigil since if they would have managed to give a slip to the Police and pass all ”nakas” en-route , these weapons reaching the hideout would have created problems . Since the handler of the terror outfit of JeM residing in Budgam Kashmir as revealed by the arrested militants , had asked the duo to pick up the consignment from the International B Border after, probably he had confirmed about dropping of the arms consignment by the Pakistani Rangers’ drones, needs a wider and deep investigation so as to break the chain running between the Pakistani Rangers, handlers and agents on this side and the militants for executing such nefarious and diabolic activities aimed at creating violence in Jammu and Kashmir , especially Kashmir valley which is fast returning to peace, normalcy, no frequent hartals and is poised for massive economic development. Since we cannot drop our guard in respect of the perpetual hostile behaviour and practical acts of interference and sponsoring of terror activities by Pakistan against us particularly in Jammu and Kashmir , it was still never late for ”mainstream politicians ” of the UT to take bold initiatives in openly condemning such hostile acts of Pakistan and pool in all their efforts in motivating those misled and mis-informed but highly indoctrinated youth who were falling prey to Pakistan’s mischief resulting in taking up arms and ultimately getting killed. They could launch motivating campaigns in respect of preventing recruitments in the militant ranks and thus save their lives so that complete peace returned in the UT.