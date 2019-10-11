Jawan injured as Pak violates truce on LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: An Army jawan suffered injuries as Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here said that Pakistani Army this morning initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by fring small arms and shelling with mortars in Rajouri sector.

“An Army jawan suffered injuries in the cross border firing and he has been evacuated,” they added.

“Own troops gave befitting reply to the firing,” they said.

Earlier on October 11, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire by firing unprovoked in Degwar area of Poonch.

On October 3, Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and targeted the villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan army resorted to heavy weaponry firing and mortar shelling targeting dozens of villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Shahpur and Gotriya areas on Poonch.

Meanwhile small arms were also fired in Hiranagar sector of Kathua from across the International Border.

Indian Army and the BSF gave befitting reply to the cross border firing from the Pakistan side.

(agencies)