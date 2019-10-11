India accords top priority to deepening ties with African nations: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a five-day tour to Comoros and Sierra Leone, on Friday said India accords highest priority to deepening its engagements with African nations.

In his first engagement in Comoros, the Vice-President addressed the Indian diaspora and urged them to join in scripting new India’s growth story, along with three other D’s—Democracy, Demand and Demographic Dividend.

Mr Naidu was accorded military honours and warmly received by President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani upon his arrival in the Comorian capital.

While lauding the Indians based in Comoros for sharing their prosperity with Comorian brothers and sisters, he asked them to make Comoros more prosperous and also contribute to India’s growth.

“Help create a more prosperous, harmonious, sustainable planet,” he said.

Mr Naidu asserted that the Indian government considered Africa as a ‘focus continent’, as evidenced by 32 outgoing visits at the levels of President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister during the last five years. India has also decided to open 18 new embassies in Africa.

The Vice-President said that he was happy that despite being only about 250 in number, the Indian diaspora has made significant contribution in various fields, including social and economic.

He also lauded the Indians for keeping alive India’s cultural heritage and for enjoying a reputation of being a peace loving community.

Outlining the economic development and social transformation taking place in the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Naidu told the diaspora that despite the global slowdown, India continues to be one of the fastest growing major economies and is poised to be a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25.

Referring to measures taken by the government to boost economy, he said that the recent steep slashing of corporate tax was expected to spur investments.

“Doing business in India is not only lucrative to investors but is also becoming simpler. Our policy is now that of ‘Red Carpet’ and not ‘Red Tape’. Many archaic regulations are being dismantled and seamless processes are being introduced,” he said.

The Vice-President said that a host of path breaking reforms were initiated, including the transformational GST, that complies with ‘One Nation-One Tax, One Nation-One Market’ approach.

India has become one of the most open economies of the world for Foreign Direct Investment in the wake of the reforms initiated by the government, he said.

He also mentioned that the Start-up India flagship initiative was nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country and the the youth were driving the digital revolution and powering the start-up ecosystem.

The Vice-President also highlighted that India’s trade with African nations registered a 12 per cent increase from the previous year.

“India is now the fifth largest investor in Africa with a cumulative investment of 54 Billion dollar,” he said.

Mr Naidu also said that he was looking forward to a fruitful meeting with Comorian President, Mr Assoumani. India and Comoros are also expected to sign several agreements in the presence of both the dignitaries tomorrow.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th anniversary, the Vice-President recalled that Gandhi Ji drew sustenance for his fight against discrimination and colonial domination, in Africa.

“It was this soil of Africa which gave the nourishment and inspiration and made Mahatma Gandhi what he was. It was Africa that transformed his vision and gave greater clarity to his life’s mission,” he said.

Mr Naidu also invited the Indian diaspora of Comoros to attend the next Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas of 2021.

The Vice-President is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Ramvichar Netam, Rajya Sabha MP and senior officials.

