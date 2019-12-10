Japanese Industry Minister meets Dr Jitendra, discusses Northeast projects, Nuclear collaboration

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 10: Japanese Minister of Industry, Economy and Trade, Hiroshi Kajiyama met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances,Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today and discussed Japanese contribution in infrastructure projects in Northeast India as well as mutual collaboration in Nuclear programme.

The two Ministers were accompanied by high level delegations from both sides.

Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about the investment made by Japan in North East India, specially in the infrastructure. He also mentioned about the technological contribution made by Japan in the Bullet train project in India. Both the countries have developed special bonding under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed his Japanese counterpart that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be visiting India later this week, adding that North East region has a special emotional significance for Japan. The region has a lot of potential for growth and industrialisation, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Japan is one of the closest partners and India attaches high priority to its relationship with Japan. India and Japan are going to collaborate in a healthy and productive manner, the Minister said.

During the meeting, various issues related to cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy, infrastructure and technology were discussed. Dr Jitendra Singh said that, from the very beginning, India’s nuclear power programme is devoted to peaceful purposes. He mentioned about use of nuclear energy in the fields of energy, agriculture and medicine. During the meeting, the Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings of March and September 2018 on the issue of Civil Nuclear Liability were also mentioned. The next meeting of JWG is proposed to be held in January 2020, the Minister said.

Japanese Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said that both countries need to share each other’s experiences. The issue of human resources and related issues were also discussed. Both sides emphasised on mutual cooperation for further development.