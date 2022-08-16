Janamashtmi Shobha Yatra tomorrow

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: After a gap of two years, Grand Shobha Yatra on the eve of Shri Krishan Janamashtmi shall be taken out on August 18 from the traditional routes by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jammu Province.

This was informed by the Sanatan Dharam Sabha President, Parshotam Dadheechi in a press statement, according to which the Shobha Yatra will start from Geeta Bhawan at 3 pm for Raghunath Mandir via Shalamar, Indira Chowk and Hari Market.

The yatra will proceed towards Veer Marg, Shahidi Chowk, Rajinder Chowk, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Old Hospital Road, Purani Mandi, Link road, Jain Bazar, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar and back to Raghunath Mandir via Raghunath Bazar.

Sanatan Dharam Sabha has appealed all Dharamacharayas , public of Jammu Mahanagar and office bearers of various social , trade, industrial and religious organizations to participate in the Shobha Yatra and seek blessing of Lord Krishna.