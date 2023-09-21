Jammu’s Sidhra Belt To Get Multifaceted Water Theme Park

Jammu, Sep 21: A mega water theme park will come up on 92 kanals of land along the banks of the River Tawi in the Sidhra area here in the city outskirts.

Official sources said that a water theme park will be constructed on 92 kanals of land in Sidhra village on the banks of the River Tawi, for which land has been identified.

“The water park will have attractions like a garden, jogging track, and tree houses,” said an official.

He added that the park will have a water sky ride, wave pool, artificial water landscape, kids pool, swimming arena, sunbathing, diving arena, water volleyball, and indoor water games, apart from special night shows and shopping complexes.

He said that this would further increase tourist footfall in the region. (Agencies)