Jammu’s M A Stadium to get all-weather swimming pool likely in June

JAMMU: Finally the wait is over for enthusiast swimmers as Maulana Azad Stadium, the lone hub for sports activities, located in the heart of the city—will get an all-weather swimming pool likely in the month of June this year.

Sources in the J&K Sports Council here said that the all-weather swimming pool was one of the major demands of the swimmers, especially the trainees, who desired to participate in various national level competitions, they missed for years in view of no upgraded hi-tech facilities at the venue.

“The construction work is in progress and the swimming pool will likely be handed over to the governing body by the month of June this year for its further operation,” official sources said.

They said that the total expenditure spent in the upgradation of the swimming pool into an all-weather facility was Rs 3.50 crores.

“Previously the pool was to be ready by the end of 2020 but due to COVID pandemic, the project was delayed,” they said and added that the work has been expedited so that the allotted deadline of June 2021 can be met.

The pool will be having standard depth (national standard) and will be one of the best facilities to hold championships of national level, sources said and added, “the facility will have a leaner pool, sitting tiers and changing rooms as well.”

Sources said of Rs 351.2 lakh (3.50 crores), an estimate of Rs 303 lakh (3.03 crores) was prepared for the conversion of the existing swimming pool to an all-weather pool while Rs 31.76 lakh was prepared for the construction of a splash pool near the existing swimming pool.

They said the estimate also included construction of a borewell at a cost of Rs 12.5 lakh and landscaping of open space around the swimming pool at a cost of Rs 3.76 lakh.

Presently, J&K Sports Council has three certified trainers namely Vikas Mangotra, Junior Coach, Vakil Singh (certificate course in swimming), both posted at Maulana Azad Stadium and Peer Mohammad Amin (instructor), posted at RCC Srinagar

Pertinent to mention here that on March 23, in a bid to give push to sports culture by enhancing number of expert and professional trainers, Jammu and Kashmir Government has framed a committee to revise the Jammu and Kashmir (Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons) Rules, 1998.

As per the Government Order, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a committee comprising the members, to revise the criteria for short listing the Outstanding Sports Persons for appointment against the posts earmarked under sports quota. (Agency)