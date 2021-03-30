Bad weather forces cancellation of Kargil sorties

SRINAGAR: The Kargil Courier service between Kargil in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Srinagar and Jammu, scheduled on Tuesday, have been cancelled today due to bad weather.

Chief Coordinator Kargil Courier Service Er Aamir Ali said two sorties each of AN32 aircraft were planned between Kargil-Jammu and Kargil-Srinagar on Tuesday.

However, due to bad weather, air sorties have been cancelled.

Last week, more than 1100 passengers were airlifted between UT Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. Air sorties are being operated between UT Ladakh and Jammu and Srinagar as the Srinagar-Leh national highway remained closed due to accumulation of snow and avalanche since January Ist, 2021.

However, massive snow clearance operation was going on to put through the highway, connecting UT Ladakh with Kashmir. (AGENCIES)