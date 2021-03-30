Two-way LMV traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway resumes, Leh, Mughal road still shut

SRINAGAR: Two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic has again been allowed on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Qazigund, gateway of Kashmir, to Jammu only and no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction, a traffic police official said.

Meanwhile, the national highway, linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads remained shut due to accumulation of snow and avalanches.

The official said traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was disrupted for several hours on Monday due to landslides Cafeteria Mode. A vehicle was hit by a stone. However, all those boarding in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

”Today we allowed LMVs from both Jammu and Srinagar,” he said. However, he said LMVs from Jammu to Srinagar will had to cross Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1100 hrs and Jekheni Udhampur from 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs. Similarly from Srinagar to Jammu, vehicles had pass Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said adding that no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

HMVs will be allowed from Qazigund only after tail of Kashmir bound LMV will cross Banihal, he said.

Traffic official said the Srinagar-Leh national highway remained closed since January 1, due to accumulation of snow and avalanches. However, the Beacon had cleared snow on the highway last month but there was fresh snowfall in the last week of February and March.

The historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir district with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region besides Anantnag-Kishtwar also remained closed since December last year due to accumulation of snow and avalanches. Snow clearance operation has already been started to put through these roads. (Agencies)