Jammu’s Army aspirant objects to smoking inside train, thrown out by unidentified men

Punjab Police registered FIR only after TV report: Victim’s brother

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: On May 19, 2024, Tushar Thakur from Jammu’s Greater Kailash locality boarded Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Tawi Express to travel to Ahmedabad with the hope that this time he would clear his Combined Defence Services (CDS) interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) there, as previously he couldn’t make it due to some medical reasons he had later overcome.

Hardly had he known that this time the lifelong obstacle to his dream would be his objection to three unidentified men smoking inside the train, who threw him out of the moving train in the outer yard of the Ludhiana Railway Station.

Unconscious, he was taken to Civil Hospital Ludhiana by some unidentified men, from where he was referred to DMC Ludhiana by the team of doctors.

Around 6 pm the same day, his father, Virender Singh, a Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation employee, received a call from an unidentified caller who discussed with him the condition of his son at the hospital as by that time Tushar was put on the ventilator.

Without wasting any time, Virender also boarded a vehicle and reached DMC Ludhiana along with his son and other relatives to see his son battling for life in the hospital.

Ten days after Tushar gained consciousness, he narrated the entire ordeal to his father and brother, to ensure that they approached GRP Ludhiana for getting the culprits identified and booked under the relevant Sections of the law but in vain as Punjab Police refused to lodge an FIR on the statement of the victim’s father.

“They (Punjab Police) didn’t lodge an FIR on the statement of my father. They wanted to speak with my brother to register an FIR,” said Mohit Thakur, brother of Tushar Thakur.

Several days later, after Virender Thakur returned hopeless to the hospital from the GRP Police Station Ludhiana, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal ran a TV report about the incident, and this embarrassed the Punjab Police into registering an FIR Under Section 308 and 34 IPC in the incident on the written complaint of the victim himself, a copy of which is available with the Excelsior.

Still in the ICU of the hospital, Tushar is completely shattered as on the one hand he knows that he can never be an Army Officer again due to his injuries, on the other hand doctors have declared that all they can do is to make him sit at the cost of several costly surgeries for which his father is running short of money.

Virender Singh has thus far spent around Rs 8 lakhs on the surgeries and other medical expenditures of his son, and he requires almost Rs 10 lakh more to meet other expenditures to make his son sit.

In a conversation with the Excelsior, his brother Mohit Thakur and father Virender Thakur appealed to all the Jammuites to help them financially so that they could see their brother and son stand on his feet again, maybe to try for his dreams again.

While Mohit Thakur can be reached at 95415-82754, Virender Thakur can be contacted on 99063-26084.