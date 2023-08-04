Jammu youth dies mysteriously in Greece; family seeks PM’s help for repatriation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: A 26-year-old youth from Jourian town in Jammu passed away under mysterious circumstances in Greece.

The family of deceased Pankaj Sharma has sought assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repatriating his mortal remains.

Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Muthi village in Jammu district, had been living in Greece for the past three years while working for a company. His demise occurred recently, leaving his family in shock. The exact cause of death remains uncertain.

The deceased hailed from a financially modest background, with farming being the sole income source for the family. He is survived by his mother and three brothers, as his father had passed away a few years ago.

The family was informed of Pankaj’s demise by an official call from the Indian Embassy in Greece. They have since submitted an affidavit to the Embassy to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains.

Efforts are ongoing to coordinate with the Indian Embassy, but as of now, no concrete progress has been achieved.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth have appealed the Central Government, specifically External Affairs Ministry and Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh to intervene, for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the youth so that his last rites can be conducted with proper rituals in his native village.