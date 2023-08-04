Siblings among 15 charge-sheeted for fraud by CB Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Three siblings were among the 15 people who were charge-sheeted for fraud in four separate FIRs by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch (CB) Jammu today.

A Crime Branch Jammu spokesperson said that a charge-sheet was produced against 5 people including three siblings for allegedly duping a complainant of his hard-earned money of Rs 42 lakh by luring him of providing permission for opening of a Polytechnic College at Banihal by impersonating as BOPEE officials.

Those charge-sheeted are Sageer Nizam, Suhail-ul-Rehman, and Dr Heena (siblings) of Ward Number 8, near Jama Masjid Basohli, and Javed Iqbal Lone of Bagwan Mohalla, Kishtwar, and Amardeep Singh Sassan of Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

“The charge sheet was produced against the five individuals in the court of law after allegations of cheating, fraud, and criminal conspiracy, were established during the course of investigation on the basis of the oral, circumstantial, as well as documentary evidence gathered during the course of investigation,” said the CB spokesperson.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu also produced charge sheets against 10 accused persons in three different FIRs registered in the years 2016, 2017, and 2019 after allegations of cheating, fraud, and criminal conspiracy were established against them during the course of investigation conducted by the premier agency of the UT.

The Crime Branch spokesperson said that those charge-sheeted are Showkat Ahmed of Ganderbal, Gautam Kohli of City Chowk, Jammu, Ravinder Singh Sidhu of Rajinder Palace, New Delhi, Palvinder Singh of Nanaksar Taran, Punjab, Sukhpal Brar of Giddarbaha, Mukhtasar, Punjab, Umeshwar Jha of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Kanchan Kumar Dutta of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, Lekh Raj of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Vinod Kumar Raina of Lower Muthi, Gajansoo Road, Muthi, Jammu, and Rajesh Peshin of Jammu.

“The commission of crime involves sale of shop mortgaged to the bank and fraud by non-banking finance companies,” said the spokesperson.