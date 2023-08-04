Labourer drowns in water tank

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 4: A labourer drowned in a water tank here today.

Police said, 28-year-old Chhatarpal Ahirwal son of Makhan Ahirwar of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, was engaged in the construction work at an under-construction house here.

After finishing the construction work, he went for a bath in the water tank in the evening and slips into it.

He was pulled out of the water tank and taken to District Hospital Samba, where he was declared as dead on arrival.

While police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, the body of the deceased has been handed over to his legal heirs after completing the legal formalities.