Jammu University to establish Center of Excellence in Dogri for the promotion of Dogri language, culture and traditions.

Council Gives Nod to Increase of Research fellowship from Rs.5000 to Rs.10,000 per month & no fee hike for 2 years

Jammu: In his address to the media, Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Chancellor for his visionary guidance and leadership which will go a long way in giving impetus to the research, teaching and innovations in the University. He also thanked Shri K. K. Sharma, Advisor to Hon’ble Lt. Governor for his constant encouragement in imbibing innovative methods and ideas in the sphere of education.. Prof Dhar talked about several landmark decisions taken in the 86th University Council Meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Sh Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K & Chancellor, University of Jammu on 11th September 2020 at Raj Bhawan. Prof Dhar informed that Hon’ble Chancellor emphasized for enhanced focus on the steps to be taken by the University of Jammu for the promotion of Dogri language and translations of the existing works in other languages of the country to promote culture, traditions, and respect to feelings and aspirations of locals. Prof. Dhar said that an Advisory Committee of eminent persons, who have contributed to the growth and development of Dogri shall be constituted and a proposal of establishing a “Centre of Excellence in Dogri” will be developed within the shortest possible time. The Council favourably considered the long pending demand of research students and approved increase in the research fellowship of research scholars from Rs 5000 to Rs 10000 per month and also gave nod to no fee hike for two years considering the difficult conditions created by Covid19, said Prof Dhar. The Council approved in principle the setting up of a Research Cluster in the University of Jammu for strengthening Research and its dissemination for the upliftment of society. In this regard, the University is planning to establish 7 centres of excellence in various research areas which will immensely benefit the faculty of JU, College teachers, researchers and students of the region as well as UT. The cluster is expected to become functional in a State of art building and will be developed with the help of the grants sanctioned to the University under RUSA. The Chancellor directed that the output from Research Centres in the said Cluster must develop an interface and identify the outcomes which can be relevant to the society. He emphasized upon assessment of impact of research undertaken in the Universities of J & K. The Council also approved the establishment of the Department of Journalism & Media Studies, two year Executive MBA Programme and Diploma in Museology & Archaeology. Establishment of the Department of Philosophy was also approved in view of the unique position and resources of the University in this region. Besides, approving 10 percent Supernumerary seats for College teachers, to enable them to undertake research work leading to award of Ph.D, Council also approved College teachers to act as supervisors/Co-Supervisors as per the UGC norms and University Statutes for guiding students, initially in the subjects of arts and humanities. Prof Dhar said that the Hon’ble Chancellor was categorical that the best methods of teaching should be adopted along with the regular capacity building of teaching faculties of the university campuses. Hon’ble Chancellor & Lt Governor, J&K laid stress on developing a curriculum based on the feedback of students as continual feedback is a globally accepted practice and it helps to understand and develop different perspectives to the existing pedagogy. He insisted that University of Jammu should take lead in implementation of National Education Policy 2020. The press briefing was attended by Prof Neetu Andotra, Registrar, University of Jammu and Dr Vinay Thusoo, Official Spokesperson,. University of Jammu