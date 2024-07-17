Jammu unitedly stands against anti-national forces: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, July 16: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today asserted that Jammu has always and will unitedly stand up against anti-national forces, saying national integrity and sovereignty is DNA of the land of warriors.

“Jammu is committed to national unity and security”, Rana said in an informal interaction with the media persons at the sidelines of the flagging off of e-bus from bus stand to Ban toll Plaza via Nagrota, Panjgrian here this afternoon.

Rana said that Jammu has all along remained on the forefront in isolating anti-national forces, maintaining sovereignty and combating threats to national integrity. He referred to sinister machinations of Pakistan and its patronized ecosystem to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir, saying they will not succeed on the face of people’s firm resolve to maintain inclusivity and strategized operations of the security forces and police to combat terrorism with iron fists. The priority of Jammu people is to effectively counter external interference by way of unleashing terrorism besides maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Rana pitched for collective action to meet the challenge of terrorism while highlighting the importance of cooperation among all sections of society and Government to effectively combat terrorism and ensure security and peace.

The Senior BJP leader condemned the Doda terror act, leading to martyrdom of an officer and three soldiers, saying the perpetrators will not go unpunished as the decisive Government under Yashaswi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has zero tolerance against terrorism. He said the people of Jammu are in solidarity with the families of brave-hearts, who have offered supreme sacrifice in line of duty. Their sacrifice will not go waste as the nation is further firming up its resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, raising its monstrous head in the Jammu region, he added.

“My heart goes to the families, who have lost their valiant sons in the dastardly act”, Rana said, adding that terrorism has no place in a civilized world and those indulging in such barbaric acts were the enemies of humanity. He exuded confidence that terrorists cannot succeed in breaking the will and determination of the compatriots by such dastardly acts, saying the country sees through the nefarious game plan and remains vigilant against their mechanizations. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for peace to the departed souls and wished speedy recovery to the valiant injured personnel.