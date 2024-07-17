CJ unveils Mahatma Gandhi bust inside High Court Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi inside the High Court Complex here.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javid lqbal Wani, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Qazmi graced the occasion in-person while Justice Atul Shreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohd Yousf Wani, joined the ceremony virtually from Jammu Wing of the High Court.

D.C Raina Advocate General and Tahir Majid Shamsi, Deputy Solicitor General of India were also present on the occasion.

Following unveiling of the bust, the Chief Justice and other Judges paid rich tribute to the Father of Nation.

The event was also attended by the officers and officials of Registry including Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Yashpaul Bourney, Director Judicial Academy, M.K Sharma, Principal Secretary Chief Justice, Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, Rajinder Sapru, Registrar Rules, Amit Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Anoop Sharma, Registrar Computers, Farooq Ahmed, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Prem Sagar, Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee, Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, Shaista Nazir, Munsiff Leave Reserve, senior and junior members of Bar, High Court staff and Litigants.

The ceremony concluded with a firm resolve to adhere to the high principles of Mahatma Gandhi which teach us to follow the righteous path of non violence and mutual brotherhood.