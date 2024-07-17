Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 16: A joint delegation of BJP from Baramulla and Pulwama called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Subsequently, deputations of senior citizens from Dooru Verinag; Other Backward Classes Association; Principals and Associate Professors of Government Degree Colleges from Kashmir, headed by Mohd. Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman, OBC Welfare Association J&K also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues.

Later, Shafiq Mir, Chairman All J&K Panchayat Conference and Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association called on the Lt Governor at Raj Bhawan.