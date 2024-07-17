CVPPL, CSPDCL sign Power Purchase Agreements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: In a significant development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) were signed between Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL) and Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) here today.

The agreement was signed by RA Pathak, ED (RA&PM) on behalf of CSPDCL and Amrik Singh, Group General Manager (Planning) on behalf of CVPPL in presence of officers of CVPPL, NHPC Limited & CSPDCL.

The PPA will be valid for a period of 40 years from the date of Commercial Operation of this project.