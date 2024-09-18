Jammu to play significant political role in shaping destiny of J&K: Madhav

Sat, Narinder Singh address election rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir elections Incharge Ram Madhav today categorically asserted that this ” historic election ” in Jammu and Kashmir was going to pave a way for a prosperous, peaceful and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir.,

While addressing a mammoth public rally here, today Madhav, reminded the electorate of the J&K that the vision, commitment and leadership of BJP has transformed and transitioned this region from terrible terrorism to peace and stability. ” The abrogation of Article 370 has changed the fate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the seven decade discrimination against the refugees who migrated from West Pakistan in 1947, women and rights of protection and equality have been restored,” said the senior leader.

Claiming that it was a ” known fact” that the BJP will be forming the next Government in the Jammu and Kashmir, he said that people of Jammu will now play a decisive and significant role in the political future . The vision of BJP is to see Jammu and Kashmir in top three developed economies in the nation, he added.

Sat Sharma acting State president of BJP while addressing said that ” the victory of BJP was a foregone conclusion and the voters have made up their mind that peace and stability were fundamental to a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Narinder Singh Raina national secretary and candidate from R.S.Pura while addressing the gathering said that his vision for his constituency was of all round development with schools which will be equipped to provide education of world class standard, hospitals and dispensaries equipped with doctors and nurses for medical facilities for the general public and lastly equal opportunity for employment.

Dr Raina also said that the menace of drugs will also be dealt with a strong hand.

Badri Sharma Congress rural district president Jammu today joined the BJP and in his address said that the wrong policies of Congress and double speak on nationalism had motivated him to join BJP a party which puts Nation first.