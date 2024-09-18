BJP seeks to prolong LG’s rule to create obstacles for new Govt: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 17: The Indian National Congress today stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to prolong the Lieutenant Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir to create obstacles for the newly elected Government after Assembly elections.

Click here to watch video

Speaking at a press conference, Congress leader and AICC’s J&K in-charge, Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki, accused the BJP of wanting to continue what he called an “exploitative rule,” adding that they could have restored statehood to J&K by now, in compliance with Supreme Court (SC) directions, if they had the will to do so.

“Like the British, the BJP is resorting to a divide-and-rule strategy. Under the LG’s rule, they have only ensured the exploitation of J&K, including its resources,” Solanki said.

“If they wanted to, they could have restored statehood, but they prefer to keep the LG in place to continue their exploitative politics. The LG has been given extraordinary power to ensure control even after a Government is in place, suppressing it. J&K’s LG is the most powerful in the country,” he added.

On the alliance with the National Conference, Solanki said it was formed after careful consideration. “Rahul Gandhi came here not for power, but to ensure that the people’s issues are resolved,” Solanki added.

Accusing the BJP of making “hollow promises,” he claimed that the party only knows how to “instill fear so that people do not speak out.”

“They treat Kashmir as separate from Jammu, creating a wedge between the two. But we will ensure unity and work toward peace and progress,” he said.

Solanki noted that with J&K now in election mode, BJP leaders-from the Prime Minister and Home Minister to the Defence Minister and Chief Ministers-are visiting Kashmir. “People have always wanted these leaders to listen to their issues and help resolve them,” he added.

He acknowledged the hardships the people of Kashmir have faced over the years. “I respect their patience. While other Union Territories (UTs) have been upgraded to statehood, J&K has been downgraded. For Congress, J&K is the crown of the country.”

Solanki also criticized the BJP for failing to eradicate terrorism in J&K despite having direct control. “Even during the Prime Minister’s visit, two soldiers were martyred. They have not been able to end terrorism,” he said.

On inflation, he noted that no one is addressing the issue because “it benefits the wealthy, especially Adani, while ordinary people suffer. They don’t want to control inflation.”

He accused the BJP of using new projects in J&K—recently announced ahead of elections—as a way to earn commissions, benefiting outsiders while providing nothing for the local people.

“BJP has privatized power distribution, leading to inflated bills for the public. We will review this and ensure relief for the people. While smart meter installations were opposed in Gujarat, the BJP remains silent on them here,” he added.

Solanki stressed that Congress would protect reservation rights, accusing the RSS of seeking to abolish the reservation system and undermine the Constitution.

In Baramulla, senior Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Salman Soz also addressed the media, where they highlighted the party’s manifesto. Khera said Kashmir has been turned into a “graveyard of hopes.”

Speaking to reporters, Khera emphasized that the Congress manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of J&K. He reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is committed to addressing their concerns.

He also expressed confidence that Congress and its allies are capable of taking on the BJP, accusing other political actors of “playing for the BJP” and working to bring them to power “through the backdoor.”

Calling the BJP “enemies of brotherhood,” Khera said that what the BJP has done to J&K has “damaged its identity.” He concluded by saying, “A new dawn for the people can only be ensured by the INDIA bloc. Kashmir has become the graveyard of hopes.”