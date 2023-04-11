Jammu-Srinagar Highway Will Have 5 Tunnels That Reduce Travel Time: Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar, Apr 11: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that four more tunnels will come up on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway which will reduce the travel time.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Nayvug Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, Gadkari said that on the 245 km stretch of Srinagar-Jammu national highway a three lane marg would come up and work on the 200 km have been completed.

“ Today we have achieved a breakthrough on one tunnel and on the 45 km long stretch three more tunnels will be completed till March next year,” Gadkari said, adding the work of one tunnel has been given to TATA which will take time and when these tunnels are complete it will reduce the travel time.

With the construction of this route, there will be all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Travel time from Srinagar to Jammu will be reduced from 9-10 hours to 4-5 hours.

A carriage-way of 40 km 4-lane road between Ramban and Banihal will be completed by June 2024 which will provide relief to the commuters of Srinagar.

The Union Minister said with the construction of these roads it will connect Katra with Delhi and Delhi to Srinagar . He said it will provide an impetus to the social and economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a resort would also come up on the road stretch where the handicrafts, handloom and other known items would be put for sale and at least 500 local people will get jobs.

Gadkari said that he came to know that on the construction work of Nayvug Tunnel 99 percent staff is local working on it.

He said after completing the road infrastructure four times more tourist inflow would increase which will improve the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I often remember late American president John F Kennedy saying that American roads are not good because America is rich and America is rich because American roads are good”, he said.

The Union Minister on Monday said that within three to four years the road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir will be constructed equivalent to the roads of America.

He said 1,25000 Cr worth roads are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir which will usher the economy of the state.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State General V.K. Singh (Retd) and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh were also present during the inspected Srinagar – Banihal section of Jammu to Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal to Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). (Agencies)