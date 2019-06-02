Jammu sizzles at 42.5, rain likely

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: The summer Sun continued to beat down on Jammu as today’s maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

However, light rain is likely to lash parts of the city for three days starting Monday, the Meteorological department added.

The minimum temperature in Jammu, the winter capital of the State, settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above the season’s average.

The heatwave continued throughout the day today as the city’s maximum temperature has remained above the 40 degree mark for the last one week.

Friday was the hottest day of the season as the mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures on Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday were, 43.6, 43.6, 42.8 and 41.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Saturday with a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

Adding to the woes of the people are long power outages that have prompted massive protests by the locals and the State BJP seeking the Governor’s intervention.

Light showers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in some parts of the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the MeT office said.

PTI adds: Several parts of the country reeled under heatwave conditions that claimed one life in Rajasthan where Churu recorded a high of almost 49 degrees Celsius today, with the IMD saying there will be no respite for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the northern plains, and central and southern parts of the country for two more days and abate gradually.

“Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today (Sunday) onwards,” it said.

However, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD said.

If the maximum temperature of a weather station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And if the temperature reaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave.

Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where a farmer died of sunstroke today, as Churu remained the hottest place with a maximum of 48.9 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday too, Churu, in the western part of the desert State, was the hottest place in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius. (PTI)